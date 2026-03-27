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27.03.2026 14:15:00
Here's How the Plummeting Price of Gold Is Affecting This Leading Gold Mining Stock
After setting a breathtaking pace for what felt like all of 2025 and the first several weeks of this year, gold prices are tumbling, and mining stocks are going along for the bearish ride.Count Newmont (NYSE: NEM), one of the most widely followed gold stocks, among the bullion miners that are being punished as the commodity's price retreats. For the month ended March 24, shares of Newmont are off 20.3%, a decline that's nearly 430 basis points worse than that of the largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) backed by physical holdings of the yellow metal.This mining stock is suffering as gold prices falter. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 507,71
|95,64
|2,17
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