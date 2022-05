Here's the Silver Lining in Teladoc's Dark Cloud

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It may be hard to see past the gloomy cloud around Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) first-quarter earnings report, which it delivered after the bell Wednesday. There was bad news aplenty. A massive impairment charge widened the telehealth company's loss. Headwinds hurt the growth of two key businesses. And management cut its full-year guidance.As a result, the shares plunged 40% in Thursday's trading session, taking the stock's decline to more than 60% year to date.After hearing all this, you may not want to touch Teladoc shares with a 10-foot pole. But things might not be as bad as they seem. There's actually reason to believe that these factors may not damage the company's long-term prospects.