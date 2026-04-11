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11.04.2026 14:30:00
Here's What the Futures Markets Are Saying About Oil and the Conflict in the Persian Gulf
It's always a good idea to look at what market data is telling you about the market consensus opinion on a matter, and right now, energy markets and the conflict in the Persian Gulf are front and center of investor concerns. Here's a look at what the oil futures market is saying about the conflict, and what it says about buying stocks like Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and other no-brainer stocks while the Strait of Hormuz isn't fully open for business.Futures contracts fix the delivery terms (including the price) for delivery of oil in the future. They usually trade in contango, whereby future prices are higher than the spot price to reflect storage and other costs. The opposite of contango is backwardation, where the spot price trades higher than futures prices, indicating a near-term supply scarcity or at least the fear of it.As you can see below, the market is firmly in backwardation, reflecting the absence of crude oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. That shouldn't come as a surprise to many investors; after all, almost 34% of the global crude oil trade flows through the strait, according to the International Energy Agency. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|94,33
|-2,08
|-2,16
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,57
|-1,30
|-1,33
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