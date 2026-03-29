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29.03.2026 17:15:00

Here's What to Expect for Gold and Silver Mining Stocks as the Iran Conflict Continues

Sometimes the narrative and investor perceptions don't fit the reality. Investors are forced to realign the way they think about an asset class or, in this case, the asset classes of gold and silver or buying gold miners like Newmont (NYSE: NEM) or a silver miner like Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL).While the two precious metals have different dynamics, they have both surged in recent years, driven by speculative investment that somewhat unwound during the recent broad-based market sell-off. That wasn't supposed to happen to so-called safe-haven investments, but that moniker needs some qualification.Whenever there's a broad sell-off in assets, investors look to raise cash by selling, and it's understandable if they take profits on assets that have soared in recent years, like gold and silver. That sell-off will be more pronounced if demand for gold and silver comes primarily from speculative investment rather than from underlying demand, such as from the jewelry, electronics, technology, or industrial sectors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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