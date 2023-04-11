11.04.2023 06:11:27

High-profile trial of Singapore’s former oil tycoon OK Lim begins

THE high-profile trial of Singapore’s fallen oil legend Lim Oon Kuin on three out of the 130 charges related to cheating and forgery that the city-state’s prosecutors have slapped against him following the collapse of the Hin Leong empire, began on Tuesday (Apr 11) at the State Courts.
