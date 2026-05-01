|
01.05.2026 11:30:00
Higher Oil Prices Are Boosting This Oil Stock's Profits. Here's How It's Using That Windfall.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is the first major U.S. oil company to report earnings since the war with Iran started two months ago. Its earnings rose significantly from the fourth quarter and handily beat analysts' expectations, despite some downtime from its operations in Qatar. Here's a closer look at the quarter and how ConocoPhillips plans to allocate its unexpected earnings bounty.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,08
|-5,01
|-4,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,94
|-3,13
|-2,98