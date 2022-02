Higher Oil Prices Are Fueling Even Bigger Dividends for Investors in This Oil Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is cashing in on higher oil prices. The oil giant produced a prodigious $15.7 billion in cash from operations last year. That covered its capital expenses with $10.4 billion to spare. It returned $6 billion of that windfall to investors via dividends and its share repurchase program. With oil prices even higher this year, ConocoPhillips will have an even bigger cash flow gusher to return to investors in 2022. Here's a look at what the oil company is doing will its growing cash flow.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading