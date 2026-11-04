History Shows a Worst-Case Scenario Unfolding for Stocks on Election Night, as Well as a Silver Lining That Isn't Getting Enough Attention

Today, Americans charted a path forward for our great country by heading to the polls or mailing in their ballots. In addition to shaking up Congress, voters may also be, inadvertently, altering the near-term outlook for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and tech-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC).

According to prediction markets, the odds of Democrats sweeping both houses of Congress have soared throughout the day. Even if Democrats only retake the House of Representatives, it would mean that President Donald Trump will be working with a divided Congress come January 2027.

President Trump will almost certainly be working with a divided Congress come January 2027. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.

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