Goldpreis
|
25.01.2024 16:59:00
Hummingbird ready to restart Kouroussa gold mine in Guinea
Hummingbird Resources (AIM: HUM) said on Thursday it is ready to restart mining at its Kouroussa gold mine in Guinea, following a fire in December affecting the operation’s main oil supplier.During the operations halt, the company said it completed several initiatives to improve ramp-up performance, including grade control drilling and dewatering of the operation. The Africa-focused miner said it plans to ramp up production as soon as it reopens Kouroussa, with the goal of reaching full commercial production before the end of March.First gold at the mine was poured in June last year. At the time, Hummingbird said it expected to churn out an average of between 120,000 ounces and 140,000 ounces of gold annually for the first three years of commercial production. After that, Kouroussa would average 100,000 ounces of gold a year over an initial seven-year life. Overall, the company expects to produce around 200,000 ounces of gold in fiscal year 2024. Hummingbird Resources said detailed production and all-in-sustaining cost guidance for FY-2024 will be provided, as well as an operational and trading update at the end of January.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 018,71
|-2,18
|-0,11
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.