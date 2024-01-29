Goldpreis
|
29.01.2024 22:30:15
i-80 Gold stock surges on Ruby Hill drill results in Nevada
i-80 Gold Corp (TSX:IAU) (NYSE:IAUX) hasannounced high-grade results from the 2023 drill program completed at the FAD deposit at the company’s 100%-owned Ruby Hill property in Eureka County, Nevada.FAD is one of several polymetallic deposits drilled at Ruby Hill in 2023 for the completion of initial resource estimates for the FAD, Blackjack and Hilltop deposits. The Ruby Hill Property is the core land package within one of the world’s premier re-emerging Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) districts, the company said.New results have intersected multiple stacked zones of mineralization in the southeast portion of the deposit.Highlights from 2023 drilling at FAD include 4.4 g/t Au, 91.3 g/t Ag, 8.4% Zn & 0.3% Pb over 1.6 m, 4.9 g/t Au, 50.2 g/t Ag, 9.0% Zn & 0.2% Pb over 4.5 m, 6.2 g/t Au, 57.1 g/t Ag, 6.9% Zn & 0.1% Pb over 5.0 m; 6.0 g/t Au, 35.5 g/t Ag, 5.8% Zn & 0.2% Pb over 8.5 m and 3.1 g/t Au, 48.8 g/t Ag, 2.1% Zn & 1.3% Pb over 3.8 m. An infill hole drilled on the western margin of the west FAD lobe returned 5.7 g/t Au, 159.4 g/t Ag, 15.0% Zn & 2.8% Pb over 5.4 m; 13.7 g/t Au, 430.0 g/t Ag, 15.9% Zn & 7.7% Pb over 2.5 m and 9.0 g/t Au, 92.4 g/t Ag, 12.2% Zn & 1.0% Pb over 14.6 m.The Eureka District has a long and successful history of mining since 1864, including some of the world’s highest-grade CRD mines, the company said. From 1866 until 1967 the Ruby Hill district produced an estimated 2 Mt of ore containing approximately 1.65 Moz Au, 39 Moz Ag, and 625M lbs of lead. It is estimated 80% to 90% of this production came from the original Ruby Hill Mine, located 500 metres southwest of the FAD deposit.In addition to the deeper sulfide mineralization at FAD, drilling tested proximal to the historic Ruby Hill Mine. These holes intersected low-grade oxide mineralization suggesting the potential to delineate near-surface mineralization proximal to historic workings that may be amenable to open pit mining, i-80 said.“The drill program at FAD compliments successful programs on the Blackjack and Hilltop deposits and our expanded focus on exploring for polymetallic mineralization in the Eureka District to better assess the economic opportunity,” Tyler Hill, chief geologist of i-80 Gold said in a news release. “FAD is unusual in comparison to global CRD deposits given its elevated gold grades.”The company’s stock surged over 10% in Toronto on Monday, with shares traded over 1.4 million times, compared with an average daily trading volume of 366,048. i-80 has a C$677 million ($504m) market capitalization. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 032,16
|13,91
|0,69
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwartende Haltung: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Abgaben -- Wall Street schließt nach Rekordlauf höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche waren an den US-Börsen neue Höchststände zu sehen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.