24.12.2025 11:54:00
I Predict Gold Will Cross $5,000 Per Ounce in 2026. Here's How Much You Should Buy, According to Hedge Fund Legend Ray Dalio
Gold has been a widely recognized store of value for thousands of years, which is why investors buy it hand over fist during periods of high inflation, political turmoil, and economic uncertainty. All three of those issues are present in 2025, so it's no surprise that the shiny yellow metal is sitting on a year-to-date gain of 67%.That's much higher than gold's average annual return of 7.96% over the last 30 years, which speaks to the investment community's anxiety about the current climate. In fact, when speaking at the Greenwich Economic Forum in October, billionaire Ray Dalio said investors should consider parking an unusually high percentage of their portfolios in gold right now.Dalio is the founder and former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, a prominent hedge fund with a reputation for delivering positive returns in all market environments. I think his advice might be worth taking, because I predict gold will reach $5,000 per ounce in 2026. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
