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27.08.2026 19:00:00

If a Stock Market Crash Is Coming, History Says There's a Major Silver Lining for Investors

After several years of record-breaking growth, major market indexes have wavered. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have all slipped, down by roughly 2%, 1%, and 3%, respectively, over the past two weeks.Investors are also feeling uncertain about the future. Nearly 40% of investors expect the market to fall over the next six months, according to the latest weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, while around 35% are bullish and 25% are neutral.There are several factors fueling the recent wave of uncertainty, from volatility within the tech sector to shaky earnings reports to ambiguity from the Federal Reserve about future interest rate decisions. If these factors create a perfect storm for a market downturn, history still has good news for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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