25.08.2023 12:25:00
If This Oil Stock Is Right, It Will Produce a $27 Billion to $40 Billion Free-Cash-Flow Gusher in the Coming Years
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) believes the weakness in oil prices over the past year is about to end. The oil company anticipates that a cascade of catalysts will support higher crude prices through the end of this year and beyond. That sets the oil company up to produce a gusher of free cash flow.Here's a look at what's driving the oil company's bullish view on crude prices and what that could mean for investors.Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield recently provided a broad overview of the current oil market and its impact on prices on the company's second-quarter conference call. Sheffield pointed out that "crude has been range bound between $65 and $80 over the past several months." He noted that several factors have weighed on oil, including releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), recessionary concerns, and weak economic data from China.
