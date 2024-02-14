14.02.2024 12:30:00

If You Like Devon Energy, Then You'll Love These High-Yield Oil Stocks

While the broader market continues to roar higher, the energy sector has taken a breather. In fact, it's down 4.1% over the last year despite a 20% gain in the S&P 500.As oil and gas companies report their Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings, it's becoming increasingly clear that the industry is fundamentally sound and a great value now.Here's why Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), and Hess Midstream (NYSE: HESM) are three high-yield dividend stocks worth buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Nachrichten

