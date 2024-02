If You Like Share Buybacks and Dividends, You'll Love This Cash-Gushing Oil Stock

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb. 2, and the stock popped 2.9% in response.It was a monster year for the oil major: It notched $11.36 in diluted earnings per share (EPS) -- its second-best result of the last decade, behind only 2022.But there are more reasons than just its most recent results to think that Chevron is a dividend stock worth buying now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel