|
15.04.2026 17:30:00
If You Own Cryptocurrency, You Need to Understand What's Happening With Oil Right Now
The war between the U.S. and Israel and Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about 20% of the world's oil supply, thus producing what the International Energy Agency has deemed the "largest disruption in history" of globl oil supply. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and most other major cryptocurrencies are highly exposed to that supply shock over the medium term despite their decent performance throughout the conflict so far.The connection between oil and crypto is via liquidity, which is the quantity of investable capital in the global financial system. Andm if prior energy shocks are any indication, there will be big shifts in liquidity across the system soon, so it's a good idea to get a basic understanding of how it affects the cryptoassets you own.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|91,29
|0,01
|0,01
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX verliert schließlich leicht -- DAX schließt wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich unentschlossen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche begeben hat. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen.