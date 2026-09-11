|
11.09.2026 15:15:00
I'm Buying Occidental on This Dip -- Not Because of Oil, but Because of This
High oil prices are a classic tailwind for energy stocks. Thanks to the war in Iran, that's exactly the scenario investors are facing this year, as energy ranks as the best-performing group among the 11 sectors represented in the S&P 500.
Undoubtedly, surging crude prices are playing a pivotal role in the 47% year-to-date gain sported by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares. Amid a rally like that, you can't count on a dip, but as of Sept. 4, the stock trades 11% below its 52-week high. By definition, that's a correction, but prospective investors should note the shares are up 7.1% over the past month. That may be a sign the correction won't deepen.
As for reasons to buy this dip, oil prices help, but don't lose sight of Occidental's scorched-earth campaign to reduce debt and its efforts to reduce costs.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|100,05
|-2,43
|-2,37
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.