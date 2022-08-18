Independence Gold updates resource with better grades, more ounces at 3Ts project in British Columbia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Independence Gold (TSXV: IGO) has updated the inferred resource estimate for its 100% owned 3Ts project in British Columbia to 4.5 million tonnes at 3.64 g/t gold and 96.26 g/t silver, containing 522,330 oz. of gold and 13.8 million oz. of silver.The new resource calculation encompasses both in-pit and underground components of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems. Independence Gold recently engaged SGS Geological Services to review drill data from the past two years and update the resource model of the 3Ts project.The update incorporated a metallurgical review of the Ted-Mint and Tommy systems conducted by the company in 2021, which showed gold recoveries of over 93.9% and 97.9% respectively and silver recoveries of 92.4% and 95.5%.The previous resource estimate totalled 5.5 million tonnes grading 2.52 g/t gold and 71.5 g/t silver, containing 441,000 oz. of gold and 12.5 million oz. in the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems combined.“We are pleased with the updated inferred resource, which has demonstrated an increase in gold and silver grades and ounces since the last review. This coupled with the 2021 metallurgical results are extremely positive indicators for the 3Ts project. We look forward to continuing exploration on the project and advancing it further,” CEO Randy Turner said in a news release.The 3Ts project is located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George and situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater project. The property comprises 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 ha in the Nechako Plateau region.The 2022 exploration program, which has been completed, includes nearly 4,200 metres of drilling in 17 holes distributed across the project area. Recent drill results are highlighted by an intercept of 26.7 metres grading 8 g/t gold and 49.48 g/t silver.