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13.05.2026 15:36:00

India has increased tariffs on gold. Why it might paradoxically be a positive signal for the metal.

The Indian government is trying to alleviate pressure on its currency by discouraging gold imports. However, some analysts think this will likely have the opposite effect of that intended as investors seek to protect themselves from the inflationary impact of a depreciating rupee.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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