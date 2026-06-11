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11.06.2026 16:30:00
Inflation Hasn't Been This High Since 2023. Could Gold Be Due to Rise Higher This Year?
The price of gold has been falling this year, and as of Thursday, it was looking in danger of falling below $4,000. That's a steep decline from the heights of more than $5,000 it reached earlier in the year. Investors have been pivoting away from gold, even amid the ongoing war in Iran and economic uncertainty.The SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of gold, and its 12-month gains now sit at just 22%, looking relatively modest compared with earlier in the year when all the hype was around precious metals. The ETF is now down 27% from its highs. Given the recent inflation numbers, however, could it be due for a rally?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 180,95
|-34,27
|-0,81