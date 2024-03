Inflation Rattles Markets Ahead Of Fed Meeting; AI Stocks, Crypto Pause As Gold, Oil Advance: This Week In The Markets

Inflation reports unveiled in the week preceding the Fed meeting brought an unwelcome news to investors. Prices pressures surged more than expected in February, creating a headache for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who had been pushing for greater confidence regarding the disinflationary trend before contemplating interest rate cuts.Stocks flipped to the red after Thursday's producer inflation data confirming concerns that emerged two days earlier in the consumer inflation report.As market participants dialed back rate cut bets, risk sentiment faded with crypto and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dragged to losses. Meanwhile, commodities outperformed, with gold holding near all-time highs and oil surging above $80 a barrel.Powell’s Rate DilemmaAs inflation reasserts its presence, Fed Chair Powell faces pressure on the path to cut ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel