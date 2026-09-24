Inside the $600 Billion Sovereign AI Gold Rush -- and Why Palantir Is Positioned to Win

Management consulting firm McKinsey just handed growth investors a big number to chew on: Between 2025 and 2030, the total addressable market for sovereign AI could reach up to $600 billion, or roughly 40% of overall AI demand. This opportunity stretches well beyond chatbots that can summarize an email or spreadsheet. It is a forecast about an intelligence layer that governments, defense agencies, and companies in tightly regulated industries can trust more than frontier model environments.

If you follow Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), this setup may sound familiar. The company has spent more than two decades serving clients in spaces where sensitive data cannot leave the building. Now, the rest of the AI world is coming to realize that such settings could be the next big market in the AI landscape.

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