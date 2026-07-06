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06.07.2026 19:54:37
International Recap, July 6: Global Markets Mixed as Oil Prices Dip Alongside Mining Stocks
The FTSE 100 fell 0.28% to 10,649, and the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.01% to 69,738. London shares were pressured by miners and softer Brent crude, while Tokyo stocks were held back by mixed chip trading and a weaker yen backdrop.London’s session was shaped by a deal-heavy backdrop, with easyJet surging 10% higher on an $7.3 billion takeover deal from private equity firm Castlelake. Elsewhere, precious metal miners and the broader mining industry offset the financial sector’s strength in England. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 briefly reclaimed 70,000 before semiconductor losses pulled it back. The FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 remain near all-time highs despite having very different industry allocations. The Nikkei is a tech-heavy index, while the FTSE is more financial-focused. The fact that they’ve both been so successful over recent years (including this year) is a testament to the resilience of the world economy despite a few major events such as the Iran war.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|72,04
|0,10
|0,14
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|68,55
|-0,14
|-0,20
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