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17.06.2026 23:22:02
International Recap, June 17: Easing Oil Prices and Steady Rate Outlook Help Lift International Markets
The FTSE 100 rose 0.14% to 10,509, while the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.72% to 69,902. Shares in developed-country indexes (ex-U.S.) were lifted by easing oil prices and steady global rate expectations.The FTSE 100 was supported by financials and industrials as oil slipped, with banks such as NatWest (LSE:NWG) helping hold gains. The Nikkei 225 extended its advance after the Bank of Japan's expected rate increase, while AI-related buying and a resilient earnings backdrop added support. The MSCI EAFE tracked that Japan-led risk tone, helped by broad developed-market appetite as oil eased. Sterling and the yen were both in focus, but the main drivers of the moves remained sector- and policy-specific.The big global story remains the energy markets and the status of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. released some details on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran that could end the conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and provide sanctions relief for Iran’s crude oil exports.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ölpreis (Brent)
|78,34
|-0,32
|-0,41
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|75,21
|-1,58
|-2,06
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