Goldpreis
|
01.09.2024 20:15:59
Investigation of Eagle gold mine incident underway, says Yukon gov’t
An investigation into the cause of the the heap leach incident at Victoria Gold‘s (TSXV: VGCX) eagle mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory is now underway, the CBC reported on Friday afternoon.The mine had been suspended since the heap leach pad failure on June 24 that caused a massive landslide and unleashed 280,000-300,000 cubic metres of cyanide-containing solution into the environment, according to government estimates.The investigation will be led by three-person independent review board appointed by the Yukon government, consisting of a geotechnical expert who has consulted for projects related to matters, a senior civil engineer with experience in mine development and reclamation, and an engineer with experience in gold heap leaching.The review is being funded through the receivership of Victoria, which was announced in mid-August after the Yukon government requested to take greater control over cleanup and impact mitigation efforts after incident.The review is part of the government’s response to what it calls a “catastrophic failure and its impact on the environment and human health and safety.” Amongst the items under review are the design, construction, operation, maintenance and monitoring of the heap leach facility.“Understanding the causes of the failure will help inform remediation of the failure, possible options for a future restart of mine operations at Eagle Gold, as well as other future operations in the Yukon,” the Yukon government stated in a news release Friday.The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, which had previously expressed concerned about being left out of the review, also has an “open invitation” to join the independent review board at any time, it added. The review is expected to take six to eight months and the results will be made public.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 494,56
|-4,99
|-0,20
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost tiefer
Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Dienstag kleinere Abschläge.