Investing in Gold or the S&P 500: What's the Best Move for Investors in the Final Quarter of 2026?

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has risen by 13% thus far in 2026. The broad index is on track for another above-average performance; historically, its annual gains are around just 10%. However, with many stocks continuing to perform well, the index, which tracks the leading companies on U.S. markets, has thrived.

Gold, meanwhile, which investors typically turn to when they're worried about the stock market, has been going in the opposite direction. Its value has been diminishing, a sharp turnaround from earlier in the year, when gold was hitting record levels. The SPDR Gold Shares(NYSEMKT:GLD) fund, which tracks gold, is up only 3% this year.

However, with no shortage of economic and political uncertainty ahead, will this pattern continue? Is tracking the S&P 500 still the ideal move for investors, or is it time to buy SPDR Gold Shares?

Continue reading