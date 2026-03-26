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26.03.2026 18:45:00
Iran Has Rejected the U.S.'s Ceasefire Proposal. Here's What That Could Mean for Oil Stocks in the Coming Weeks.
The U.S. offered Iran an olive branch earlier this week in an attempt to end the war that has roiled the energy markets. It proposed a 30-day ceasefire to negotiate an end to the fighting. However, Iran has rejected that offer, stating it would "end the war when it decides to do so." That reescalated the public war of words between the two countries, with President Trump responding by threatening even more devastating attacks. Iran's public rejection of the U.S. ceasefire proposal sent oil prices back up today, with Brent oil, the global benchmark, topping $100 a barrel again. Here's a look at how this rejection could impact oil stocks in the coming weeks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|112,57
|6,62
|6,25
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|99,64
|5,16
|5,46
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