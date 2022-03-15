Eisenerzpreis
|
15.03.2022 16:56:21
Iron ore price drops as covid-19 outbreaks in China dim growth outlook
The iron ore price fell on Tuesday as surging covid-19 infections in the world’s biggest steel producer and metals consumer fanned worries over the country’s economic growth prospects.According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $136.19 a tonne on Tuesday, down 5.2% compared to Monday’s closing.“China’s covid-19 outbreak will undoubtedly impact national steel demand, whether the easing of ‘zero tolerance’ permits infections to grow or the government imposes sweeping lockdowns,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.“Therefore, we view the market as having peaked for the time being until this outbreak runs its course and stimulus trickles through to real demand in the second half,” he said in a note.China has reported more local symptomatic covid-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021, as the highly transmissible omicron variant triggers outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen.A resurgent coronavirus, sluggish domestic real estate market and geopolitical tensions may prompt China to further ease monetary policy, despite a widely anticipated interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|144,77
|-5,34
|-3,69
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Sitzung knapp im Minus -- Corona-Zahlen belasten Asiens Börsen letztendlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte auf rotem Terrain. Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Dienstag zuversichtlich. An den größten Börsen in Fernost waren auch am Dienstag abermals rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.