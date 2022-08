Iron ore price falls as traders weigh demand prospects in China

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Iron ore price fell on Friday as traders weighed demand prospects in China.According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $109 a tonne Friday morning, down 1.4%The most-traded iron ore, for delivery in January next year, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 0.6% lower at 730.50 yuan ($108.42) a tonne. “The iron ore market remains on shaky ground,” ANZ commodity strategists said in a note. “Demand in China still faces headwinds from a real estate downturn and constraints on steel industry emissions.”Chinese steel industry regulators and leaders remain committed to curbing annual output that began last year in line with the country’s decarbonization goals.Covid-19 lockdowns and financial troubles facing Chinese property developers – a sector that accounts for about 40% of domestic steel demand, according to ANZ analysts – have also clouded the outlook for demand for both steel products and inputs.(With files from Reuters)