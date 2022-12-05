Eisenerzpreis
|
05.12.2022 18:18:03
Iron ore price jumps on easing restrictions in China
The iron ore price rose on Monday buoyed by expectations that China would relax its strict covid-19 restrictions, lifting demand sentiment.According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $110.61 a tonne Monday morning, up 3.4%.Some communities in Chinese cities where covid-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules ahead of an expected shift in virus policies nationwide after widespread social unrest.Meanwhile, China reported a slight dip in new daily covid-19 cases on December 1, the National Health Commission said.Market sentiment has also been buoyed by China’s measures to support its struggling property sector.These measures should have a better chance of developing into stronger demand for steel and iron ore amid a shift away from strict adherence to the zero-covid policy, ANZ said in a note.China’s economy will keep growing at a reasonable speed with stable employment and prices, Finance Minister Liu Kun said in a speech at the ASEAN plus Three Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum.(With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|107,44
|0,00
|0,00
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Blick: ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart stärker, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex im Minus bewegte. Der US-Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag deutliche Abschläge. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten zum Wochenstart Aufschläge.