Iron ore price rises on hopes of improving demand in China

Iron ore prices rose on Friday on hopes of improving demand in China amid reports of potential easing in its covid-19 restrictions.China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $91.47 a tonne Thursday morning, up 1.4%.“We believe that this relaxation will not be enough to attract many foreigners to enter the country, as the quarantine period is still long,” ING analysts said in a note.“However, once the reduction in the number of quarantine days begins, the likelihood of further reductions will grow, which bodes well for China’s growth next year.”Dalian’s most-traded January iron ore rose 1.5% to 686 yuan ($94.68) a tonne.The World Steel Association has projected a 2.3% contraction in global steel demand this year, citing recession risks and China’s covid-19 curbs and property sector downturn.The World Steel Association has projected a 2.3% contraction in global steel demand this year, citing recession risks and China’s COVID-19 curbs and property sector downturn.(With files from Reuters)
