Eisenerzpreis
|
03.06.2022 17:33:10
Iron ore price set for biggest weekly gain in three months
The iron ore price headed for the biggest weekly gain in three months as demand prospects brightened after covid cases eased in China, stockpiles fell and the country vowed to carry out policies to stimulate growth.Chinese officials said Thursday they would accelerate refunds of value-added taxes and ensure that local special bonds — which are mainly used to fund infrastructure projects — are issued in a smooth manner.Additionally, worries that movement curbs in Beijing may escalate into a full-blown lockdown didn’t materialize, lifting hopes that restrictions will be eased further. New daily cases remained capped below 100 for the past three days and residents are starting to move around more freely in Shanghai, although mass-testing is mandatory in districts reporting new cases.Benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China rose 0.6% Friday morning, to $141.95 per tonne.“Global (iron ore) shipments are relatively stable and the demand side is improving,” analysts with commodities brokerage Galaxy Futures said.However, the rise in iron ore prices could be limited, ANZ Research said in a note on Thursday.“Constraints on steel output remain while easing regulations on the housing sector won’t solve its underlying issues. This may be as good as it gets,” it said.(With files from Reuters and Bloomberg)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|142,35
|5,40
|3,79
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtssog -- ATX geht stärker ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt leichter -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Der ATX zog am Freitag an, wogegen es für den deutsche DAX abwärts ging. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung getrübt. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.