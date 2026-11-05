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05.11.2026 19:13:01

Is a Gold Bullion ETF a Better Investment Than a Silver Miners Fund? ETFs from Goldman Sachs and iShares Battle It Out

Factual differences between Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEMKT:AAAU) and iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) center on their underlying assets, with one holding physical gold and the other holding equity in silver mining companies.

Exposure to precious metals often serves as a hedge or a diversifier, but the choice between physical bullion and mining stocks is significant. The Goldman Sachs fund tracks the spot price of gold, whereas the iShares fund provides equity exposure to companies involved in silver production. These different underlying assets lead to varied levels of volatility and sensitivity to market movements.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of the trading day on Nov. 2, 2026.

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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 065,99 -22,69 -0,55
Silberpreis 51,91 0,02 0,04

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