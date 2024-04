Is Baytex the Best Oil Stock to Buy Right Now?

Shares of oil producer Baytex (NYSE: BTE) have largely been range-bound over the past year. However, the stock could be one of the best plays on high oil prices around.Let's examine why oil bulls should consider buying the stock right now.Baytex operates both in the U.S. and Canada, producing both light and heavy crude, as well as associated natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). About 84% of its production is liquids. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel