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21.07.2026 19:14:01
Is It Better to Play the Historic Gold Rally With a Physical Gold or Mining Stock ETF in 2026?
SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) provides direct exposure to the price of physical gold bullion with lower volatility, while VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) offers a more volatile play on the equity of mining companies.Investors seeking exposure to the gold market often choose between owning the metal itself or the companies that extract it. While both SPDR Gold Shares and VanEck Gold Miners ETF trade in the same commodity cycle, their risk-return profiles differ substantially. Miners often possess significant operating leverage, meaning their profits can expand more rapidly than the price of gold itself, though this also introduces company-specific risks such as management execution and regional instability. This comparison explores how the volatility of miners contrasts with the relative price stability of physical bullion.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading July 20th.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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