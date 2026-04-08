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08.04.2026 12:20:00
Is the AI Gold Rush Over? Costco and Walmart Just Delivered a Sobering $163 Billion Warning to Shareholders of Nvidia, Palantir, and Other Red-Hot AI Stocks.
Over the past three years, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have driven overall market gains -- investors, from the smallest retail investor to billionaire hedge fund managers, have piled into these players. And it's very easy to understand why. AI promises to shake up the way many things are done, and in a positive way -- the technology may help companies gain efficiency, develop better products faster, and more. And all of this equals cost savings and revenue growth.So investors rushed to get in on big AI names such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), and other companies playing a big role in the field. These two advanced more than 1,100% and 2,600%, respectively, over the past three calendar years. But over the past few months, the mood in the stock market has changed. Investors, seeing valuations of AI stocks soar, began to worry about these levels -- and questioned whether they were sustainable. On top of this, turmoil in Iran and uncertainty about U.S. economic growth also weighed on investors' minds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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