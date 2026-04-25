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25.04.2026 10:10:00
Is the AI Gold Rush Still On? A Historical Look at Amazon's AWS Offers a Compellingly Clear Answer.
The past few years have felt like a gold rush -- at least for investors in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. They've raced to get in on companies developing and selling AI products and services, and in many cases, their investments have soared. Companies such as AI chip designer Nvidia, AI software company Palantir Technologies, and AI cloud player CoreWeave have seen their stock prices climb in the triple and even quadruple digits.In recent weeks, though, investors have rotated out of many of these top AI stocks in favor of companies in other industries. A variety of concerns hurt appetite for growth stocks, particularly AI players that have soared over the past few years. Investors questioned whether the AI growth opportunity would disappoint, and they worried about the ongoing conflict in Iran and its impact on the overall economy.Over the past several days, investors have grown more optimistic, however. An ongoing ceasefire in Iran is seen as a step forward along the path to peace, and as for AI, signs show demand continues at high levels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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