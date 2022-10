Is the Oil Price Going to Keep Going Up?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The price of oil jumped on Tuesday as OPEC considered cutting 1-2 million barrels of production per day. Why is oil still so volatile and what can we expect in the future? Travis Hoium covers that in the video below, including why Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) are positioned to profit no matter what happens and why you should avoid United States Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO). *Stock prices used were end of day prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 5, 2022.Continue reading