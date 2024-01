Is There a Silver Lining in VinFast Auto's Disappointing Q4 Deliveries?

Whether it's a quarterly report, a news headline, or something else, investors often have to take the good with the bad, find silver linings in disappointing figures, or perhaps even recognize when things aren't as great as they appear.VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) investors right now are trying to parse the significance of fourth-quarter delivery figures that didn't hit management's goal for 2023. Let's look at what was reported and see if there is a silver lining to be found. Look hard enough and a reason might be found that things are better than they appear.Vietnam-based multinational auto manufacturer VinFast announced on Jan. 18 that it delivered 13,513 electric vehicles (EVs) during the fourth quarter. That was a healthy 35% jump from the previous quarter, although its full-year deliveries of 34,855 EVs still fell short of management's lofty 40,000 to 50,000 goal for 2023. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel