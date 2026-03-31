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31.03.2026 02:15:00

Is This the 1973 Oil Shock All Over Again? Here's How to Protect Your Portfolio.

The world still runs on petroleum. That's what many are finding out after the shocks reverberating across the global economy as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, shutting off a large portion of available oil and natural gas supplies. If the Strait remains shut, regions such as Europe, India, and East Asia may face fuel shortages amid rising oil prices.Any market historian knows that a shutdown of Middle Eastern oil exports is reminiscent of the 1973 oil embargo, when oil prices nearly quadrupled. Are we in an oil embargo all over again? Here's how you can protect your portfolio from the latest oil shock.In the aftermath of aid provided for the Yom Kippur War, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed a blanket embargo on oil exports to the United States. This sent oil prices from $2.90 to $11.35 a barrel from late October 1973 to January 1974. Even though the embargo was lifted in March 1974, oil prices remained elevated.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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