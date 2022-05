Is This the Cloud Behind McDonald's Silver Lining?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) offset the impact of rampant inflation and rising costs by hiking prices, but president and CEO Chris Kempczinski hints there may be a storm brewing on the horizon.Although consumers seemed willing to pay up in the quarter as comparable-store sales in the U.S. rose 3.5%, beating analyst expectations of a 3% increase -- and rose much higher elsewhere in the world -- Kempczinski said consumers are also beginning to trade down on the menu for less expensive items.Image source: McDonald's.Continue reading