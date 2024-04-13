Uranpreis
|
13.04.2024 17:35:00
Is Uranium Energy a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Stock investors usually have some financial goal in mind. A frequent one is to become a millionaire. Sometimes these investors get so locked into the idea of finding that one stock that will make them "rich," preferably as quickly as possible, that it blinds people to the inherent risk of investing.If you're looking at Uranium Energy's (NYSEMKT: UEC) big stock run over the past year and thinking that it could mint some new millionaires (including you), you need to stop. Selling uranium has a long history of being a tough business.Uranium Energy sells uranium. What's notable is that, at this point, the company doesn't mine for the nuclear fuel at the moment. Instead, management made what looks like a genius move, at least in hindsight, to ink agreements to buy uranium while it was priced near historic lows. It now has a large stockpile of the fuel that it can sell at a profit, since uranium prices have increased notably since it started buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Uranpreis
|89,10
|1,10
|1,23
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.