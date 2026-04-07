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07.04.2026 02:15:00
Is Valero Energy One of the Best Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now?
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently increased its price target for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) from $203 to $237. Is that enough to make the stock a buy? There are a number of factors to consider before you step aboard this U.S. refiner.The first key fact you need to remember is that the energy sector is highly volatile, moving dramatically and often quickly, both up and down. The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has disrupted the energy sector, sending oil and gas prices higher. However, because of the nature of the conflict, it has also led to a supply and-demand imbalance in the refining sector. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|113,40
|0,99
|0,88