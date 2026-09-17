Silberpreis

67,13
USD
1,91
2,93 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
17.09.2026 17:00:00

iShares Silver Trust vs. Physical Silver Coins: Which Is the Smarter Way to Own the Metal?

Take it from someone who used to be an avid sports card collector. It can be difficult to unload collectibles for the prices we see on online sites or in stores. That also applies to jewelry and precious metals.

And that's why, for investors and maybe some collectors, too, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) is the better way of owning that commodity than physical bars and coins. Of course, there's a trade-off with this and other silver ETFs (or gold ETFs). Investors and collectors don't get to hold anything in their hands.

The iShares Silver Trust is more practical and potentially more profitable than owning silver coins. Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Silberpreis 67,13 1,91 2,93

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Vor dem Wochenende zeigten sich die Märkte in Fernost noch einmal gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen