iShares Silver Trust vs. Physical Silver Coins: Which Is the Smarter Way to Own the Metal?

Take it from someone who used to be an avid sports card collector. It can be difficult to unload collectibles for the prices we see on online sites or in stores. That also applies to jewelry and precious metals.

And that's why, for investors and maybe some collectors, too, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) is the better way of owning that commodity than physical bars and coins. Of course, there's a trade-off with this and other silver ETFs (or gold ETFs). Investors and collectors don't get to hold anything in their hands.

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