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17.09.2026 17:00:00
iShares Silver Trust vs. Physical Silver Coins: Which Is the Smarter Way to Own the Metal?
Take it from someone who used to be an avid sports card collector. It can be difficult to unload collectibles for the prices we see on online sites or in stores. That also applies to jewelry and precious metals.
And that's why, for investors and maybe some collectors, too, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) is the better way of owning that commodity than physical bars and coins. Of course, there's a trade-off with this and other silver ETFs (or gold ETFs). Investors and collectors don't get to hold anything in their hands.
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|67,13
|1,91
|2,93