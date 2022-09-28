Islamist attack near Burkina Faso’s Houndé gold region leaves 11 soliders dead, dozens missing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

AN attack by Islamist militants on a 150-vehicle convoy a mere 16 kilometres (10 miles) from Houndé in Burkina Faso where Endeavour Mining operates left eleven soldiers dead and 50 civilians missing, according to a report by Reuters.Twenty-eight people were also wounded in the attack, including 20 soldiers, said the statement by government spokesman Lionel Bilgo.The assault took place in the commune of Gaskinde in Soum province, where jihadists linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have escalated attacks and seized territory since 2015, said the newswire.Militants have blockaded several areas, so government convoys and air drops have delivered essential goods to trapped civilians, it said.The convoy, which was under military escort, was carrying supplies to the town of Djibo, just over 20 km (12 miles) away from Gaskinde.Endeavour Mining CEO, Sébastien de Montessus said in May the company was waiting for “more green lights” before resuming exploration work at its Boungou mine in Burkina Faso. The UK-listed group said in March it would impair Boungou for $246.3m as security concerns related to regional terrorism brought a temporary stop to exploration beyond the mine fence.Asked by an analyst in May whether Endeavour was having second thoughts about owning Boungou, De Montessus replied: “We are still very comfortable with asset. It is part of the portfolio.“We would like to do more exploration as we see potential in that area, but given the security environment we have decided not to progress outside the mine fence. We still have seven years of reserves at Boungou, so there’s time for the enviroment to settle and that will give us enough time to extensively do the drilling we have to do at the mine.”Boungou, bought as part of Endeavour’s 2020 takeover of Canadian miner SEMAFO, produced 34,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter comprising about 9.5% of total gold output for the period of some 357,000 oz – ahead of 335,000 oz as per consensus.The post Islamist attack near Burkina Faso’s Houndé gold region leaves 11 soliders dead, dozens missing appeared first on Miningmx.