Uranpreis
|
19.10.2023 19:35:30
IsoEnergy closes $26.7 million private placement for uranium hunt
IsoEnergy (TSXV: ISO) has closed its previously announced private placement raising C$36.6 million ($26.7m) with which to continue its hunt for economic uranium deposits. The company issued approximately 8.1 million subscription receipts at a price of C$4.50 each.The offering was led by NexGen Energy, Mega Uranium, and Energy Fuels, all players in the uranium sector. The original offering was upsized with the participation of Schem Cover Partners.Each subscription receipt will entitle the holder to receive, for no additional consideration and without further action on part of the holder thereof, one common share of IsoEnergy, on or about the date that IsoEnergy’s previously announced share-for-share merger with Consolidated Uranium by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) is completed.IsoEnergy has proposed acquiring all the issued and outstanding shares of Consolidated Uranium (TSXV: CUR). Consolidated shareholders will receive half of an IsoEnergy share for each Consolidated share held. The combined company will have an estimated value of about C$903.5 million. The companies have a complimentary portfolio of uranium properties and a potential global reach.IsoEnergy’s portfolio includes the Hurricane uranium deposit on its 100%-owned Larocque East property in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The deposit has an indicated resource of 63,800 tonnes grading 34.5% uranium oxide (U3O8), containing 48.5 million lb. U3O8. There is also an indicated resource of 54,300 tonnes at 2.2% U3O8, for 2.7 million lb. U3O8.IsoEnergy also owns three more uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.Consolidated has uranium mines and projects in Canada, United States, Australia and Argentina.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Uranpreis
|66,25
|0,00
|0,00
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.