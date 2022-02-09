ITA appoints new CEO to deliver future vision for the tin industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

The International Tin Association (ITA) has announced the appointment of Helen Prins as new CEO effective March 1st. Prins will replace David Bishop who is retiring after more than 20 years of leadership at the forefront of the tin industry.Prins joins ITA from Shell, where she has held sustainability roles for over 20 years, based in the UK, The Netherlands and Nigeria. Her most recent assignment was leading a cross-functional team to increase in-country value from major energy investments. Prior to this, she managed Shell’s Sustainability Report and global social investment portfolio. In 2021, Prins received an outstanding contribution award for work on generating prosperity for countries and communities as part of Shell’s Powering Progress strategy.Prins has an MSc in International Development and BA (Hons) in Business Information Technology.Representing more than two thirds of world tin production, sustainability has been at the forefront of the organisation’s vision for more than a decade, coordinating tin supply chain efforts to create and implement pioneering ESG operational and reporting standards.“ITA is delighted to welcome Helen into the world of tin” Anthony Turner, ITA board chairman said in a media release. “We see many opportunities opening for this unique metal to demonstrate its contribution to a sustainable future. Helen’s experience with global scale industry initiatives that deliver shared value to both investors and society comes at the right time for our industry. I would also like to recognise David’s outstanding contribution. He has successfully navigated many challenges and brought changes that have ensured ITA’s relevance and leadership to support the future of tin.”