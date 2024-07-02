Kaffeepreis
Jollibee Foods to take control of South Korea’s Compose Coffee in US$340 million deal
PHILIPPINE fast-food firm Jollibee Foods will acquire a majority stake in privately held Compose Coffee, a South Korean coffee chain, as part of a deal valuing the target at US$340 million, the company said on Tuesday (Jul 2).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
