K2 Gold appoints director, technical advisor

K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO) announced Tuesday the appointment of Jim Paterson as a director of the company, and Rob Carpenter has been appointed as a technical advisor.Jim Paterson is a principal of Discovery Group, and will bring a wealth of experience to K2’s board of directors, as well as to the company’s marketing and corporate development activities, K2 said in a media release. Paterson is currently the Chairman and CEO of ValOre Metals Corp., a platinum group explorer in Brazil and owner of the Angilak Property uranium project in Nunavut. Paterson was an active independent director of Kaminak Gold Corp. (acquired by Goldcorp) and founding director Northern Empire Resources Corp. (acquired by Coeur Mining) and he currently sits on the board of Great Bear Royalties Corp. In 2007, he founded Corsa Capital Ltd. Corsa’s 2008 IPO led to a 2010 transaction which created a leading U.S. metallurgical coal producer with a $200m market capitalization.K2 also announced that Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo. has agreed to join the team as a technical advisor. Carpenter has over 30 years of corporate and technical mineral exploration experience for junior and major mining companies. He was Co-Founder, President and CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation from 2005 to 2013 and led the company through the acquisition, discovery and maiden resource of the 5-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project, located in the White Gold District, Yukon. Kaminak Gold was subsequently acquired by Goldcorp Inc. in 2016 for $520 million.Carpenter has received awards from the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia for Excellence in Mineral Exploration (2013) and Social and Environmental Stewardship (2008). In 2004, he completed his Ph.D. at Western University, in London, Ontario where he worked on the Meliadine Lake gold deposits that are currently owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Currently, Carpenter is Co-Chairman of Ethos Gold.K2 is a member of Discovery Group and currently has projects in California and the Yukon Territory.