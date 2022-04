Kellogg’s to challenge new UK rules for high-sugar cereals in court

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Restrictions on promotion of junk food products part of government’s plan to tackle childhood obesityKellogg’s, the owner of brands from Coco Pops to Special K, has launched a legal action against the UK government over new junk food rules that will ban some cereals from being prominently displayed on supermarket shelves.The cereal-maker, whose portfolio also includes Cornflakes, Nutri-Grain and Crunchy Nut, is fighting the restrictions on promoting products high in fat, salt, sugar and salt (HFSS) that come into force from October as part of the government’s plan to tackle childhood obesity. Continue reading...